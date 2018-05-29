Tuesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Let’s begin the report featuring a security that has had recent insider buying activity.

Linamar Corp. (LNR-T)

On May 23, chief executive officer Linda Hasenfratz purchased a total of 2,000 shares, priced at over $68 per share, for four accounts in which she has indirect ownership (acquiring 500 shares per account).

=====

The following three stocks have had recent insider selling activity.

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD-T)

Between May 15 and May 25, director Meir Jakobsohn sold a total of 62,800 shares, trimming his large portfolio position to 2,396,557 shares.

Peyto Exploration and Development Corp. (PEY-T)

On May 25, director Stephen Chetner sold 50,000 shares at a price per share of $10.3545, reducing his account’s holdings to 331,090 shares.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM-T)

On May 23, George Brack, who sits on the board of directors, sold 4,500 shares at a price per share of $28.19, leaving 17,522 shares in his account.







