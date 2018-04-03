Tuesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Let’s begin the report featuring two securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

AGF Management Ltd. (AGF.B-T)

In a relatively small transaction, on March 29, the company’s President and Chief Investment Officer Kevin McCreadie purchased 5,000 shares at a price per share of $6.39, increasing his portfolio’s holdings to 160,000 shares.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. (WTE-T)

On March 21, Chief Financial Officer and Director Dallas Ross bought 5,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $21.54, increasing his account’s holdings to 25,000 shares.

That same day, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President William Stinson acquired 3,000 shares, increasing his portfolio’s position to 60,556 shares.

=====

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The following two stocks have had recent insider selling activity.

Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD.UN-T)

Between March 26 and March 29, President and Chief Operating Officer Tim O’Day sold a total of 75,000 units at prices ranging from $102.25 to $104.14, leaving 53,174 units in his account.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. (ENGH-T)

Between March 12 and March 29, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Sadler sold a total of 88,900 shares at a price per share ranging from $65.25 to $68.34, leaving a sizeable portfolio balance of 4,142,700 shares.



