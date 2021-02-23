Tuesday’s Insider Report: Company leaders are accumulating units in these three high-yielding REITs

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three REIT’s that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (HOM-UN-T)
On Feb. 9, trustee Graham Senst acquired 9,700 units at an average price per unit of roughly $13.82 as well as 1,000 units at a price per unit of US$10.88 for two accounts.
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CHP-UN-T)
Earlier this month, Rashid Wasti completed two relatively small purchases. On the 12th, he bought 2,000 units at a price per unit of $12.81. On the 16th, he added another 2,000 units to his account at a price per unit of $12.755.
Mr. Wasti is executive vice-president and chief talent officer at George Weston Limited (GWL). As the end of the third quarter of 2020, GWL had a 61.5 per cent ownership interest in Choice Properties.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR-UN-T)
On Feb. 16, Alex Avery, executive vice-president – asset management and strategic initiatives, invested over $233,000 in units of this REIT. He purchased 17,500 units at a cost per unit of $13.321.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.
Parex Resources Inc. (PXT-T)
On Feb. 11, lead director Robert Engbloom divested 20,000 shares at a price per share of $21.3095 with 50,000 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $426,000, not including commission charges.
TFI International Inc. (TFII-T)
On Feb. 11, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer Alain Bédard exercised his options, receiving 50,000 shares at a cost per share of $25.14, and sold 50,000 shares at a price per share of $101.50 - near its record trading high. Net proceeds exceeded $3.8-million, not including any associated transaction fees. After these transactions, this particular account held 4,165,144 shares.
On Feb. 11, director Richard Guay sold 1,000 shares at a price per share of $98.93, leaving 1,912 shares in this specific account.
