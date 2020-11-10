 Skip to main content
Tuesday’s Insider Report: Company leaders are buying this depressed large-cap stock that jumped 12% on Monday

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP-UN-T)

On Nov. 3, chief operating officer Tom Burns acquired 3,000 units at a price per unit of $33.0563, after which this specific account held 72,557 units. The cost of this investment totaled over $99,000, not including commission charges.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC-T)

On Nov. 5, chairman of the board Bill Young bought 12,300 shares at a price per share of US14.77. The cost of this investment exceeded US$181,000.

On Nov. 3, director Mike Pedersen invested over $482,000 in shares of SNC. He purchased 25,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $19.31, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 75,000 shares.

On Monday, the share price rallied nearly 12 per cent on high volume with over 2-million shares traded. The three-month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 920,000 shares.

Year-to-date, the stock price is down 28 per cent.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL-T)

On Oct. 29-30, executive chairman of the board of director Amar Doman invested approximately $90,000 in shares of Tree Island Steel. He acquired 42,200 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $2.13 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (The Futura Corporation), increasing this particular account’s position to 9,491,150 shares.

Listed below is a stock that has had both buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP-X)

On Nov. 4, Alan Brimacombe, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, acquired 24,700 shares at an average price per share of approximately $5.03. The cost of this investment totaled over $124,000, not including trading fees.

Between Oct. 30 and Nov. 6, managing director of Rupert Finland Jukka Nieminen exercised his options, receiving 100,000 shares at a cost per share of 87 cents, and sold 135,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $5.36.

