Tuesday’s Insider Report: Company leaders are buying this energy stock with a 2% dividend yield

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a dividend stock that has had recent buying activity reported by multiple insiders.
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK-T)
On Feb. 10, director Robert Robotti invested over $583,000 in shares of PrairieSky. He purchased 50,000 shares at a cost per share of $11.6666, increasing this specific account’s position to 70,492 shares.
On Feb. 11-12, president and chief executive officer Andrew Phillips acquired a total of 12,900 shares at an average price per share of approximately $11.54 for two accounts in which he has indirect ownership. The cost of these purchases exceeded $148,000, excluding trading fees.
On Feb. 11, director Jane Gavan bought 4,700 shares at a cost per share of $11.49. The cost of this purchase totaled over $54,000, excluding commission charges.
On Feb. 8, the company announced an 8-per-cent dividend hike, lifting its quarterly dividend to 6.5 cents per share from 6 cents per share. The new dividend totals 26 cents per share annually, equating to a current yield of 2.1 per cent.
Year-to-date, the share price is up 23 per cent.
**
Listed below are five stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM-T)
Between Feb. 1-11, chairman Robert Dickinson sold a total of 472,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $1.04, trimming this specific account’s holdings to 2,165,664 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $489,000, not including trading fees.
Parkland Corp. (PKI-T)
On Feb. 5, Peter Kilty, senior vice-president of special projects, sold 5,000 shares at a price per share of $39.2104, leaving 28,856 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $196,000, not including trading fees.
Sangoma Technologies Corp. (STC-X)
On Feb. 9, the current chairman of the board and the company’s former president and chief executive officer David Mandelstam divested 210,000 shares at a price per share of $5, trimming this specific account’s holdings to 3,363,071 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $1-million, excluding commission charges.
Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T)
On Feb. 1, president and chief executive officer Dean Connor exercised his options, receiving 47,100 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $34.80, and sold 47,100 shares at a price per share of $59.79. Net proceeds exceeded $1.1-million, not including any associated transaction charges.
Taseko Mines Ltd. (TKO-T)
On Feb. 2, director Robert Dickinson divested 150,000 shares at a price per share of $1.807, leaving 477,000 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $271,000, excluding commission charges.
