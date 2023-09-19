Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two dividend stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI-T)

On Sept. 13, director Andrew Macdonald acquired 30,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $27.89, after which this particular account held 39,200 shares. The cost of this investment totaled over $836,000.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB-T)

On Sept. 8, Pat Gottschalk, who sits on the board of directors, bought 50,000 shares at a cost per share of US$10.1868, increasing the holdings in this particular account to 100,000 shares. The cost of this investment totaled over US$509,000.

On Sept. 11 and 12, chief financial officer Grier Colter invested over $200,000 in shares of Superior Plus. He bought a total of 19,200 shares at an average price per share of roughly $10.44 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Jill Allison Colter), increasing this specific account’s position to 48,657 shares.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 18 cents per share, or 72 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 6.6 per cent.

**

The following two stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Stantec Inc. (STN-T)

Between Sept. 6-14, Bob Gomes, who sits on the board of directors, sold a total of 10,300 shares at an average price per share of approximately $91.22, reducing this particular account’s holdings to 145,452 shares. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $939,000, excluding trading fees.

Mr. Gomes is the company’s former president and chief executive officer.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T)

On Sept. 7, president of Sun Life Financial U.S. Dan Fishbein exercised his options, receiving 11,780 shares at a cost per share of $36.98, and sold 11,780 shares at a price per share of $67.158, after which 2,943 shares remained in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $355,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.