Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Cascades Inc. (CAS-T)

On Sept. 2, executive chair of the board and one of the company’s founders Alain Lemaire invested over $438,000 in shares of Cascades. He acquired 50,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $8.76 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Gestion Alain Lemaire Inc.), after which this specific account held 5,097,680 shares.

Mr. Lemaire is the former president and chief executive officer of Cascades.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB-T)

On Sept. 8, Mike Mueller, who sits on the board of directors, invested approximately $500,000 in shares of Laurentian Bank. He purchased 14,900 shares at a cost per share of $33.43, initiating a position in this particular account.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM-T)

On Sept. 6, Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault, executive vice-president – operational excellence, divested 5,000 shares at a price per share of $54.638, trimming this particular account’s position to 21,770 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $273,000, excluding commission charges.

Magna International Inc. (MG-T)

On Sept. 7, executive vice-president and chief human resources officer Aaron McCarthy sold 3,425 shares at a price per share of $73.4175, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 2,653 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $251,000, not including trading fees.

