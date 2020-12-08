Tuesday’s Insider Report: Company leaders complete million dollar trades in these three stocks

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR-T)
On Nov. 30, Ana Lopez invested over $158,000 in shares of First Majestic. She acquired 11,850 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $13.38.
In June, Ms. Lopez was appointed to the company’s board of directors.
Winpak Ltd. (WPK-T)
On Nov. 24, chairman Antti Aarnio-Wihuri invested over $2.5-million in shares of Winpak. He purchased 60,000 shares at a price per share of $42.4447.
On Nov. 27, director Ikka Suominen bought 3,000 shares at a cost per share of $42.499. The cost of this purchase totaled $129,000.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. (BIPC-T)
On Nov. 26, Jack Cockwell divested 11,560 shares at a price per share of $90.26. Proceeds exceeded $1-million, not including trading fees.
Mr. Cockwell sits on Brookfield Asset Management’s board of directors.
Equitable Group Inc. (EQB-T)
Between Nov. 9-25, president, chief executive officer, and director Andrew Moor sold a total of 12,500 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $96.23, leaving 27,252 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $1.2-million, excluding commission charges.
