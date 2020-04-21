 Skip to main content
Inside the Market

Tuesday's Insider Report: Company leaders invest in this financial stock yielding nearly 12%

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Let’s begin the report featuring two companies that have had insider buying activity.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T)

On April 9, Keith MacPhail, who sits on the board of directors, bought 34,000 shares at a price per share of $3.86, lifting the account balance to 306,000 shares. The cost of the purchase totaled over $131,000.

Fiera Capital Corp. (FSZ-T)

On April 13, director David Shaw purchased 35,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $6.94, increasing this account’s holdings to 45,770 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $242,000.

That day, global president and chief operating officer Jean-Philippe Lemay invested over $95,000 in shares of Fiera Capital. He acquired 14,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $6.80, lifting this account’s position to 37,808 shares.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 21 cents per share or 84 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of approximately 11.7 per cent.

Listed below are three stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO-T)

Between April 9-15, executive chairman and co-founder Noel Dunn sold a total of 150,000 shares, reducing this account’s position to 2,877,281 shares. The selling prices were not available; however, between these dates the share price traded between $11.56 and $12.94. Proceeds from these sales, not including trading fees, totaled at least $1.7-million based on the lowest trading price during this period.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL-T)

On April 15, Ingrid Hibbard, a director since Feb 24, 2020, exercised her options, receiving 3,441 shares at a cost per share of $29.93, and sold 3,441 shares at a price per share of $51.5008, leaving 10,183 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, exceeded $74,000.

On April 14, Arnold Klassen, a director since Nov. 2016, sold a total of 1,000 shares for two accounts at an average price per share of roughly $52.50.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR.B-T)

On April 17, director Willard Yuill divested a total of 63,700 shares at an average price per share of approximately $22.90 for two accounts. Proceeds from the sales, excluding commission charges, totaled over $1.4-million.

Tickers mentioned in this story
