Tuesday’s Insider Report: Company leaders make million dollar purchases in these two stocks

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Dundee Corp. (DC-A-T)
On Sept. 30, director Murray Sinclair acquired 1,041,500 shares at an average price per share of approximately $1.26 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Earlston Investments Corp.), lifting this specific account’s holdings to 3,100,000 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $1.3-million, not including commission charges.
O3 Mining Inc. (OIII-X)
Between Sept. 29 and Oct. 7, president, chief executive officer and director Jose Vizquerra invested nearly $250,000 in shares of O3 Mining. He acquired a total of 80,280 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $3.11 for an account in which he has control or direction over.
The Westaim Corp. (WED-X)
Between Sept. 25 and Oct. 6, Jim Hays invested over US$3.4-million in shares of Westaim. He purchased a total of 1,976,044 shares at an average price per share of roughly US$1.74 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (JWAYNE LLC). After these transactions, this particular account had a closing balance of 3,436,931 shares.
Earlier this year, Mr. Hays was appointed to the board of directors of Houston International Insurance Group (HIIG). As at June 30, Westaim held a 44-per-cent ownership interest in HIIG.
**
Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Empire Company Ltd. (EMP-A-T)
On Sept. 29, Pierre St-Laurent, executive vice-president- chief operating officer, full service for Sobeys Inc., exercised his options, receiving 3,553 shares at an undisclosed price, and sold 3,553 shares at a price per share of $38.80 with 1,456 shares remaining in this specific account.
Previously, we reported the following trades that occurred on Sept. 14.
Simon Gagné, executive vice-president – chief human resources officer, exercised his options, receiving 23,834 shares at an undisclosed price, and sold 23,834 shares at a price per share of $38, leaving 16,356 shares in this particular account.
Vivek Sood, executive vice-president – related businesses for Sobeys Inc., exercised his options, receiving 9,349 shares at an undisclosed price, and sold 9,349 shares at an average price per share of approximately $37.90, eliminating his position in this specific account.
Pierre St-Laurent exercised his options, receiving 2,940 shares at an undisclosed price, and sold 2,940 shares at a price per share of $38.50.
