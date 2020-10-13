 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
Just$1.99
per week for first 24 weeks
Give thanks for independent journalismSupport The Globe and Mail.
Give thanks for independent journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Tuesday’s Insider Report: Company leaders make million dollar purchases in these two stocks

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Dundee Corp. (DC-A-T)

On Sept. 30, director Murray Sinclair acquired 1,041,500 shares at an average price per share of approximately $1.26 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Earlston Investments Corp.), lifting this specific account’s holdings to 3,100,000 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $1.3-million, not including commission charges.

O3 Mining Inc. (OIII-X)

Between Sept. 29 and Oct. 7, president, chief executive officer and director Jose Vizquerra invested nearly $250,000 in shares of O3 Mining. He acquired a total of 80,280 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $3.11 for an account in which he has control or direction over.

The Westaim Corp. (WED-X)

Between Sept. 25 and Oct. 6, Jim Hays invested over US$3.4-million in shares of Westaim. He purchased a total of 1,976,044 shares at an average price per share of roughly US$1.74 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (JWAYNE LLC). After these transactions, this particular account had a closing balance of 3,436,931 shares.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this year, Mr. Hays was appointed to the board of directors of Houston International Insurance Group (HIIG). As at June 30, Westaim held a 44-per-cent ownership interest in HIIG.

**

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Empire Company Ltd. (EMP-A-T)

On Sept. 29, Pierre St-Laurent, executive vice-president- chief operating officer, full service for Sobeys Inc., exercised his options, receiving 3,553 shares at an undisclosed price, and sold 3,553 shares at a price per share of $38.80 with 1,456 shares remaining in this specific account.

Previously, we reported the following trades that occurred on Sept. 14.

Story continues below advertisement

Simon Gagné, executive vice-president – chief human resources officer, exercised his options, receiving 23,834 shares at an undisclosed price, and sold 23,834 shares at a price per share of $38, leaving 16,356 shares in this particular account.

Vivek Sood, executive vice-president – related businesses for Sobeys Inc., exercised his options, receiving 9,349 shares at an undisclosed price, and sold 9,349 shares at an average price per share of approximately $37.90, eliminating his position in this specific account.

Pierre St-Laurent exercised his options, receiving 2,940 shares at an undisclosed price, and sold 2,940 shares at a price per share of $38.50.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies