Inside the Market

Tuesday’s Insider Report: Company leaders pare positions in gold and silver stocks

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Listed below is a security that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.

Park Lawn Corp. (PLC-T)

On July 15, John Ward, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $176,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 7,500 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $23.50, increasing this account’s position to 22,641 shares.

Listed below are three stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.

Marathon Gold Corp. (MOZ-T)

On July 8, director and the company’s former president and chief executive officer Phillip Walford divested 200,000 shares at a price per share of $1.97, trimming this account’s holdings to 4,651,612 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, totaled $394,000.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS-T)

On July 14, George Greer, senior vice-president – project development, divested 5,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $44.54 with 20,005 shares remaining in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $222,000, excluding commission charges.

On July 13, general counsel Christopher Lemon sold 4,979 shares at a price per share of $44.70, reducing this account’s holdings to 11,572 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $222,000, not including trading fees.

On July 8, chief operating officer Steve Busby exercised his options, receiving 16,576 shares at a cost per share of $9.76, and sold 16,576 shares at an average price per share of approximately $43.75, leaving 84,892 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds, excluding any associated commission fees, totaled over $563,000.

Roxgold Inc. (ROXG-T)

On July 10, chief operating officer Paul Criddle exercised his options, receiving 300,000 shares at a cost per share of 69 cents, and sold 300,000 shares at a price per share of $1.5417. Net proceeds, not including any associated commission charges, totaled over $255,000.

Related topics

