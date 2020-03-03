Tuesday’s Insider Report: Company leaders top up their positions in these 3 dividend stocks

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Norbord Inc. (OSB-T)
On Feb. 24 and Feb. 25, Paul Houston, who has been on the board of directors since 2015, invested over $2.2-million in shares of the company. He purchased a total of 52,510 shares at an average price per share of approximately $42.22, increasing this account’s holdings to 82,679 shares.
Superior Plus Corp. (SPB-T)
On Feb. 26, Andy Peyton, president – Superior Plus Propane, acquired 12,500 shares at a price per share of US$8.0053. The cost of this investment exceeded US$100,000.
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT-T)
On Feb. 26, president and chief executive officer Ray Ferris bought 2,500 shares at a price per share of $56.94 for his personal trading account, lifting this account’s holdings to 25,887 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $142,000.
**
Listed below is a stock that has delivered spectacular gains to its shareholders. Recently, several insiders have been sellers in the public market.
SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL-X)
Between Feb. 19 and Feb. 21, chief operating officer Pierre Beaudoin sold a total of 89,100 shares at an average price per share of roughly $9.93, trimming this account’s position to 222,450 shares. Proceeds from the sales, not including trading fees, exceeded $884,000.
On Feb. 19, director Ross Glanville sold 85,000 shares at a price per share of $9.8545, leaving 615,859 shares in this account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $837,000.
Between Feb. 19 and Feb. 21, chairman Graham Thody exercised his options, receiving 156,000 shares at a cost per share of 16 cents, and sold 224,999 shares at an average price per share of approximately $10.01. After these transactions, this account held 343,571 shares.
Between Feb. 19 and Feb. 20, Nicholas Campbell, executive vice-president – business development, exercised his options, receiving 50,000 shares at a cost per share of 16 cents, and sold 171,500 shares at an average price per share of roughly $9.94.