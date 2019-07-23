Tuesday’s Insider Report: Company president invests over $4-million in this dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a security that has had recent insider buying activity.
Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM-T)
On July 17, president and chief responsible officer Michael Cooper invested over $4.3-million in shares of the company. He purchased 550,000 shares at a cost per share of $7.85 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Sweet Dream Partnership), increasing the account’s holdings to 2,103,100 shares.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 2.5 cents per share or 10 cents per share yearly, equating to an annualized dividend yield of just over 1 per cent.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
B2Gold Corp. (BTO-T)
Between July 9 and July 11, Hugh MacKinnon, vice-president – geology, exercised his options, receiving 50,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $1.47, and sold 50,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $4.04 with a remaining account balance of 322,654 shares. Net proceeds from the sales, excluding brokerage fees, exceeded $128,000.
On July 9, Brian Scott, vice-president – geology and technical services, exercised his options, receiving 50,000 shares at a cost per share of $2, and sold 50,000 shares at a price per share of $4.01, leaving 183,955 shares in his portfolio. Net proceeds, not including commission charges, totaled over $100,000.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS-T)
On July 8, Scott Cameron, president – Greater China, exercised his options, receiving 29,610 shares at a cost per share of $4.6159, and sold 21,610 shares at an average price per share of approximately $52.57, eliminating his portfolio’s holdings. Net proceeds, not including commission charges, totaled over $1.4-million.
Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA-T)
On July 16, chairman and chief executive officer Rudi Fronk sold 75,000 shares at a price per share of US$14.03, leaving 970,000 shares in his portfolio. Gross proceeds from the sale totaled over US$1-million.