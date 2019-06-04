 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Tuesday’s Insider Report: Company president purchases shares of this stock yielding 8.5 %

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Tuesday’s Insider Report: Company president purchases shares of this stock yielding 8.5 %

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Chesswood Group Ltd. (CHW-T)

On May 21, Gary Souverein bought 11,000 shares at a price per share of US$7.59, increasing his account balance to 222,942 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded US$83,000. Mr. Souverein is President at Pawnee Leasing Corporation, a subsidiary of Chesswood.

The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 7 cents per share, equating to a current annualized yield of 8.5 per cent.

Encana Corp. (ECA-T)

On May 23, chief financial officer Corey Code purchased 10,000 shares at a price per share of $8.09 in his personal trading account, increasing the account’s holdings to 32,463 shares.

Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU-T)

Story continues below advertisement

On May 21, Tom Albanese, who sits on the board of directors, invested $160,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 400,000 shares at a cost per share of 40 cents, lifting this portfolio’s position to 1,500,000 shares.

**

Listed below is a security that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.

iA Financial Corporation Inc. (IAG-T)

On May 23, Michel Tremblay sold 2,000 shares at a price per share of $50.8285, eliminating this portfolio’s position. Net proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, exceeded $101,000. Mr. Tremblay retired from his position as the company’s chief investment officer on May 31, 2019.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter