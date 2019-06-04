Tuesday’s Insider Report: Company president purchases shares of this stock yielding 8.5 %

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.
Chesswood Group Ltd. (CHW-T)
On May 21, Gary Souverein bought 11,000 shares at a price per share of US$7.59, increasing his account balance to 222,942 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded US$83,000. Mr. Souverein is President at Pawnee Leasing Corporation, a subsidiary of Chesswood.
The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 7 cents per share, equating to a current annualized yield of 8.5 per cent.
Encana Corp. (ECA-T)
On May 23, chief financial officer Corey Code purchased 10,000 shares at a price per share of $8.09 in his personal trading account, increasing the account’s holdings to 32,463 shares.
Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU-T)
On May 21, Tom Albanese, who sits on the board of directors, invested $160,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 400,000 shares at a cost per share of 40 cents, lifting this portfolio’s position to 1,500,000 shares.
**
Listed below is a security that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.
iA Financial Corporation Inc. (IAG-T)
On May 23, Michel Tremblay sold 2,000 shares at a price per share of $50.8285, eliminating this portfolio’s position. Net proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, exceeded $101,000. Mr. Tremblay retired from his position as the company’s chief investment officer on May 31, 2019.