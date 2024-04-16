Tuesday’s Insider Report: CP Rail’s CEO cashes out $4.6-million as its shares near a record high

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T)

On April 4, chairman Bill Holland invested over $270,000 in shares of this company. He acquired 16,200 shares at a cost per share of $16.70 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (WH Corp.), after which this specific account held 3,143,400 shares.

The following three stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. (CP-T)

On April 10, president and chief executive officer Keith Creel exercised his options, receiving 59,925 shares at a cost per share of $42.06, and sold 59,925 shares at a price per share of $119.5276. Net proceeds exceeded $4.6 million, not including any associated transaction fees.

EQB Inc. (EQB-T)

On April 8 and 9, president and chief executive officer Andrew Moor exercised his options, receiving 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $27.83, and sold 5,000 shares at a price per share of $89.57. Net proceeds exceeded $308,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI-T)

On April 8, senior vice-president, technical services Eric Chapman sold 50,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $6.41. Proceeds from the sale totaled more than $320,000, excluding trading fees.

