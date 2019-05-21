Tuesday’s Insider Report: Director buys over $200,000 worth of this stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent insider buying activity.
Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI-T)
On May 13, Robert Prichard, who was appointed to the board of directors earlier this month, purchased 34,600 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $6.172, initiating a portfolio position. The cost of this investment exceeded $213,000.
North American Palladium Ltd. (PDL-T)
On May 8, president and chief executive officer Jim Gallagher invested over $57,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 5,000 shares at an average cost per share of $11.5796 taking his account balance up to 5,222 shares.
In a relatively small transaction, on May 7, director Dean Chambers bought 1,000 shares at a cost per share of $11.80, lifting his account’s holdings to 3,000 shares.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Air Canada (AC-T)
Between May 8 and May 10, Mark Nasr, vice-president – loyalty and eCommerce, exercised his options, receiving 6,378 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $16.5364, and sold the corresponding number of shares received at an average price per share of roughly $35.5105. Net proceeds, not including brokerage fees, totaled over $121,000. His remaining account balance after these transactions stood at 287 shares.
On May 8, treasurer Pierre Houle exercised his options, receiving 2,552 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $11.8423, and sold the corresponding number of shares received at an average price per share of roughly $35.8969, eliminating this portfolio’s position. Net proceeds, excluding commission charges, exceeded $61,000.
Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH-T)
On May 10, Randall Casson, president of Construction Industries/Battlefield Equipment Rentals (a division of Toromont Industries), exercised his options, receiving 17,700 shares at an average cost per share of $26.52, and sold the corresponding number of shares received at an average price per share of $60.75 with 120,000 shares remaining in this account. Net proceeds, not including brokerage fees, totaled over $605,000.