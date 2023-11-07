Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP-T)

On Oct. 27, director Matthew Paull bought 3,500 shares at a cost per share of US$69.75, increasing his position in this particular account to 18,690 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded US$244,000.

Mr. Paull is the former chief financial officer of McDonald’s Corp.

In late October, shares of CPKC closed at a 52-week low.

Morguard REIT (MRT-UN-T)

Between Oct. 25 and Nov. 2, Sime Armoyan, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, invested over $300,000 in units of this REIT. She acquired a total of 57,500 units at an average price per unit of roughly $5.25 for an account in which she has control or direction over (Armco Alberta Inc.), lifting the holdings in this particular account to 6,390,300 units.

**

The following two stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Empire Company Ltd. (EMP-A-T)

Between Oct. 25 and Nov. 1, chief operating officer Pierre St-Laurent sold a total of 23,694 shares at an average price per share of approximately $38.28, eliminating his position in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $907,000, excluding commission charges.

FirstService Corp. (FSV-T)

On Oct. 30, director Joan Sproul, who sits on the board of directors, sold a total of 2,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $196.74 leaving 1,000 shares in this specific account. Proceeds totaled over $393,000, excluding trading fees.

