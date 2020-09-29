Tuesday’s Insider Report: Director cashes out $4.5-million as this large-cap stock trades near a record high

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP-UN-T)
In a relatively small transaction, on Sept. 22, Hugh Clark, executive vice-president – development, invested roughly $72,000 in units of this REIT. He purchased 2,000 units at a cost per unit of $35.988, lifting this particular account’s position to 15,647 shares.
Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN-T)
On Sept. 18, Michael Knowlton, who sits on the board of directors, acquired 9,341 shares at a price per share of $11.25, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 26,700 shares. The cost of this investment totaled approximately $105,000, not including commission charges.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD-B-T)
On Sept. 21, Richard Fortin divested a total of 101,000 shares for two accounts at an average price per share of roughly $44.65. Proceeds totaled just over $4.5-million, excluding commission fees.
Previously, we reported that between Sept. 15 and Sept. 18, Mr. Fortin sold a total of 79,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $44.40. Proceeds from these sales, not including commission charges, exceeded $3.5-million.
Richard Fortin currently sits on the company’s board of directors. He is a co-founder and the company’s former chief financial officer and chairman.
Intact Financial Corp. (IFC-T)
On Sept. 23, Anne Fortin, senior vice-president – direct distribution and chief marketing officer, sold 1,044 shares at an average price per share of approximately $144.14, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 6,540 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $150,000, excluding trading fees.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.