Inside the Market

Tuesday’s Insider Report: Director cashes out nearly $2-million as this stock rallies to record levels

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU-T)

On Jan. 7, Robert King, vice-president – business development, bought 10,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $7.69, initiating a position in this account.

Osisko Metals Inc. (OM-X)

Between Jan. 2 and Jan. 10, executive chairman Robert Wares acquired a total of 418,500 shares at an average price per share of roughly 44 cents, increasing his account balance to 22,347,618 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $184,000.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TORQ-T)

On Jan. 7, John Gordon, who sits on the board of directors, acquired 10,000 shares at a price per share of $4.55, lifting this account’s holdings to 30,024 shares.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ-T)

With its share price at or near record levels, several insiders were sellers in the market.

Between Jan. 14 and Jan. 16, director Aldo Bensadoun sold a total of 81,400 shares for an account in which he has control or direction over (The Bensadoun Family Foundation). Selling prices were not available; however, the stock traded at a low of $23.41 during these days, suggesting that proceeds from the sales (not including trading fees) totaled over $1.9-million.

On Jan. 15, president, chief operating officer and corporate secretary Jennifer Wong exercised her options, receiving 6,992 shares (an exercise price was not available), and sold 6,992 shares at a price per share of $24, leaving 15,032 shares in this account.

On Jan. 15, Pippa Morgan, executive vice-president – retail, exercised her options, receiving 5,065 shares (an exercise price was not available), and sold 5,065 shares at a price per share of $24.11 with 8,700 shares remaining in this account. ​

