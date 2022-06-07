Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW-T)

Between May 27 and June 1, director Charles Pellerin invested approximately $284,000 in shares of Calfrac. He bought a total of 61,100 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $4.65 for an account in which he has control or direction over (9162-2803 QC Inc.), initiating a position in this particular account.

In May, Mr. Pellerin was appointed to the company’s board of directors. Mr. Pellerin also serves on Clarke Inc.’s board of directors (CKI-T).

Year-to-date, shares of Calfrac are up 17 per cent, lagging the S&P/TSX Small Cap Energy Sector, which is up 50 per cent.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

CCL Industries Inc. (CCL-B-T)

On May 18, Gunther Birkner sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of $62.0265, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 87,615 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $620,000, excluding commission charges.

Mr. Birkner is the president of Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Specialty and Innovia. Innovia is a business segment of CCL.

Last month, we reported Alan Horn, who sits on the board of directors, divested 105,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $59.41 for an account in which he has control or direction over (ATL Inc.) with 95,000 shares remaining in this particular account on May 16. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $6.2-million, not including commission charges.

Mr. Horn is the president and chief executive officer of Rogers Telecommunications Limited.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABY-T)

Between May 17-27, Reuben Halevi, vice-president – sales operations, sold a total of 195,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $1.36, after which this particular account held 405,000 shares. Proceeds from the sales totaled nearly $265,000, excluding trading fees.

Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK-B-T)

Between May 19-27, senior vice-president of Coal Robin Sheremeta exercised his options, receiving a total of 60,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $9.94, and sold 60,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $53.76, leaving 12,000 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $2.6-million, not including any associated transaction fees.

