Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC-T)

On Nov. 30, director Steven Miller invested over US$1.4-million in shares of Bausch Health. He purchased a total of 60,000 shares for two accounts at an average cost per share of approximately US$24.23.

At the end of November, stock market volatility sent the share price plunging and shares of Bausch Health briefly entered into oversold territory.

Emera Inc. (EMA-T)

On Nov. 22, Lee Bragg bought 8,400 shares at a price per share of $59.128, raising this specific account’s holdings to 24,150 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $496,000, not including trading fees.

Mr. Bragg sits on Nova Scotia Power’s board of directors, a subsidiary of Emera.

Saputo Inc. (SAP-T)

On Nov. 26, chief human resources officer Gaétane Wagner acquired 3,400 shares at a price per share of $29.40, after which this particular account held 36,593 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled just under $100,000, excluding trading fees.

**

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by several insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T)

On Nov. 26, senior vice-president of development operations Bill Peterson exercised his options, receiving a total of 28,500 shares at a cost per share of $44.16, and sold 28,500 shares at a price per share of $52.448, leaving 107,683 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $236,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

On Nov. 24, senior vice-president of thermal Trevor Cassidy exercised his options, receiving a total of 43,500 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $39.84, and sold 43,500 shares at an average price per share of roughly $54.96, after which this specific account held 31,679 shares. Net proceeds totaled over $658,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

Previously, we reported that between Nov. 16-23, president and chief executive officer Tim McKay exercised his options, receiving a total of 95,000 shares at a cost per share of $42.14, and sold 95,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $53.12 with 1,175,938 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $1-million, not including any associated transaction charges.

