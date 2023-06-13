Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

National Bank of Canada (NA-T)

On June 6, director Robert Paré acquired 5,150 shares at a cost per share of $96.997, lifting this particular account’s position to 13,611 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled nearly $500,000, excluding trading fees.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI-X)

Between June 2-7, director Volker Berl invested over US$647,000 in shares of Standard Lithium. He purchased a total of 150,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately US$4.32, after which this specific account held 1,450,000 shares.

**

The following two stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX-T)

On May 5, president and chief executive officer Mark Bristow sold 210,000 shares at a price per share of US$17.24, leaving 6,011,582 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled more than US$3.6-million, excluding commission charges.

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL-T)

On June 2, chief science and innovation officer John Doherty exercised his options, receiving 24,997 shares at a cost per share of $13.90 and sold 24,997 shares at a price per share of $30.58 with 15,648 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $416,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

