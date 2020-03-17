Tuesday’s Insider Report: Director invests over $2-million in this high-yield stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Aimia Inc. (AIM-T)
On March 9, David Rosenkrantz, who has been a director since Feb. 24, 2020, invested over $87,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 30,000 shares at a price per share of $2.91 in his RRSP, lifting this account’s balance to 112,200 shares.
Alaris Royalty Corp. (AD-T)
On March 9, several executives were buyers in the market.
Co-founder and director Jay Ripley invested over $2.2-million in shares of the company. He purchased 160,700 shares at a price per share of $14.0519, lifting this account’s position to 228,200 shares.
Co-founder, president and chief executive officer Steve King bought 7,500 shares at a cost per share of $13.40, raising this account’s holding to 774,848 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $100,000.
Chief financial officer Darren Driscoll invested over $78,000 in shares of Alaris. He acquired 5,800 shares at a price per share of $13.579, taking this account’s holdings up to 381,613 shares.
Alaris pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 13.75 cents per share, or $1.65 per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 13.7 per cent.
Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T)
Between March 6 and March 12, chairman, president and chief executive officer Mike Rose purchased a total of 30,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $9.73, increasing this account’s holdings to 10,660,237 shares. The cost of these purchases, excluding commission charges, totaled roughly $292,000.
**
Listed is a stock that has had selling activity reported by an insider.
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM-T)
On March 5, Robert Gemmell, a director since 2011, sold 1,792 shares at a price per share of $70.59, leaving 3,000 shares remaining in this account. Proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, exceeded $126,000.