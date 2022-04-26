Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed is a stock that has had buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN-T)

On April 14, John Brussa, who sits on the board of directors, invested $320,000 in shares of Crown. He acquired 40,000 shares at a cost per share of $8, increasing this particular account’s position (RRSP) to 60,000 shares.

The share price has finally returned to pre-COVID levels, rallying 55 per cent over the past year.

According to Refinitiv, the company is covered by one analyst, Trevor Reynolds from Acumen Capital, who has a target price of $8, implying the stock is nearly fully valued.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR-T)

Between April 14-18, Karen Liu, vice-president – treasury, exercised her options, receiving 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $8.18, and sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of $18, eliminating her position from this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $98,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL-T)

On April 18, chairman of the board of directors Graham Thody divested 60,000 shares at a price per share of $12.23, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 158,571 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $733,000, not including commission charges.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. (WTE-T)

On April 13, vice-president and general manager Glenn Dudar sold 4,500 shares at an average price per share of roughly $35.57, leaving 13,500 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $160,000, excluding trading fees.

