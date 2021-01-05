Tuesday’s Insider Report: Director invests over $300,000 in this underperforming bank stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (KMP-UN-T)
Trustee Manfred Walt continued to accumulate units in the public market.
On Dec. 30-31, Mr. Walt bought a total of 6,000 units at an average cost per unit of roughly $17.11 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Walt & Co.), increasing this particular account’s holdings to 37,979 units. The cost of these purchases exceeded $102,000.
Previously, we reported that between Dec. 2-23, Mr. Walt invested over $188,000 in units of this REIT. He acquired a total of 11,000 units at an average cost per unit of roughly $17.109 for this particular account.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB-T)
On Dec. 29, director David Mowat acquired 9,640 shares at a cost per share of $31.2213. The cost of this purchase exceeded $300,000.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO-X)
On Dec. 21, multiple company leaders were sellers in the public market.
Founder, chief executive officer and director Dan Blondal sold 80,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $5.205. Proceeds totaled over $416,000, excluding trading fees.
Founder, president and director John Lando sold 80,000 shares at a price per share of $5.20. Proceeds from the sale totaled $416,000, not including commission charges.
Chairman Paul Matysek divested 80,000 shares at a price per share of $5.22, trimming this particular account’s holdings to 1,749,583 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $417,000, excluding trading charges.
Chief financial officer and corporate secretary Dan Martino sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of $5.325.
In 2020, the share price soared over 400 per cent.
TransAlta Corp. (TA-T)
Between Dec. 24-29, chief shared services officer Dawn de Lima sold a total of 77,994 shares at an average price per share of roughly $9.43. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $735,000, excluding commission charges.
