Tuesday’s Insider Report: Director invests over $34-million in this stock yielding 5.8%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR-UN-T)
On Aug. 28, Jason Shannon, who sits on the board of trustees, purchased 10,000 units at a price per unit of $15.57 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (JPS Holdings Limited), raising the account’s holdings to 30,000 units. The cost of this purchase exceeded $155,000.
NFI Group Inc. (NFI-T)
Between Aug. 19 and Sept. 3, Adam Gray, who sits on the board of directors, bought a total of 1,287,644 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $26.82 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Coliseum Capital Management LLC), increasing this portfolio’s position to 2,201,974 shares. The cost of these purchases totaled over $34-million.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 42.5 cents per share or $1.70 per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 5.8 per cent. In the second quarter, the payout ratio stood at 49 per cent and 54 per cent for the first half of 2019.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
National Bank of Canada (NA-T)
On Sept. 4 and Sept. 5, chief financial officer Ghislain Parent exercised his options, receiving a total of 32,400 share at an average cost per share of $38.36, and sold 32,400 shares at an average price per share of approximately $62.74, leaving 6,000 shares in his portfolio. Net proceeds from the sales, not including commission charges, totaled nearly $790,000.
People Corp. (PEO-X)
Between Aug. 30 and Sept. 3, Scott Anderson, who sits on the board of directors, sold a total of 147,600 shares at an average price per share of approximately $9.18 for three accounts (112,600 shares in his personal trading account and 35,000 shares for two accounts in which he has indirect ownership). After these transactions, his personal trading account held 1,425,533 shares. Net proceeds from these sales, excluding commission fees, exceeded $1.3-million.