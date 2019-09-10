 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Tuesday’s Insider Report: Director invests over $34-million in this stock yielding 5.8%

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Tuesday’s Insider Report: Director invests over $34-million in this stock yielding 5.8%

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR-UN-T)

On Aug. 28, Jason Shannon, who sits on the board of trustees, purchased 10,000 units at a price per unit of $15.57 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (JPS Holdings Limited), raising the account’s holdings to 30,000 units. The cost of this purchase exceeded $155,000.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI-T)

Between Aug. 19 and Sept. 3, Adam Gray, who sits on the board of directors, bought a total of 1,287,644 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $26.82 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Coliseum Capital Management LLC), increasing this portfolio’s position to 2,201,974 shares. The cost of these purchases totaled over $34-million.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 42.5 cents per share or $1.70 per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 5.8 per cent. In the second quarter, the payout ratio stood at 49 per cent and 54 per cent for the first half of 2019.

**

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

National Bank of Canada (NA-T)

On Sept. 4 and Sept. 5, chief financial officer Ghislain Parent exercised his options, receiving a total of 32,400 share at an average cost per share of $38.36, and sold 32,400 shares at an average price per share of approximately $62.74, leaving 6,000 shares in his portfolio. Net proceeds from the sales, not including commission charges, totaled nearly $790,000.

People Corp. (PEO-X)

Between Aug. 30 and Sept. 3, Scott Anderson, who sits on the board of directors, sold a total of 147,600 shares at an average price per share of approximately $9.18 for three accounts (112,600 shares in his personal trading account and 35,000 shares for two accounts in which he has indirect ownership). After these transactions, his personal trading account held 1,425,533 shares. Net proceeds from these sales, excluding commission fees, exceeded $1.3-million.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter