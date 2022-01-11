Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Athabasca Oil Corp. (ATH-T)

On Jan. 5, John Festival invested $472,000 in shares of Athabasca, excluding commission charges. He acquired 400,000 shares at a cost per share of $1.18, lifting this particular account’s holdings to 1,014,700 shares.

In 2020, Mr. Festival was appointed to the company’s board of directors. He also serves on Gibson Energy’s (GEI-T) board of directors.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T)

On Jan. 5, group head and chief risk officer at TD Bank Group Ajai Bambawale exercised his options, receiving 16,000 shares at a cost per share of $72.64, and sold 16,000 shares at a price per share of $100.48, eliminating his position in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $445,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

Voxtur Analytics Corp. (VXTR-X)

Between Dec. 29-31, director Marty Haldane sold a total of 957,368 shares at an average price per share of roughly $1.21, trimming this specific account’s holdings to 14,027,104 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $1.1-million, not including commission charges.

**

Listed below is a stock that has had mixed trading activity with a recent buy and sell reported by insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY-T)

On Jan. 7, chief financial officer Kathy Turgeon exercised her options, receiving 22,000 shares at a cost per share of $2.92, and sold 22,000 shares at a price per share of $9.98, leaving 139,141 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $155,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

On Jan. 4, corporate secretary Stephen Chetner invested over $148,000 in shares of Peyto. He acquired 15,106 shares at a cost per share of $9.839 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Carleton Equities Ltd.), increasing this particular account’s position to 104,895 shares.

