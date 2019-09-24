Tuesday’s Insider Report: Director invests over $500,000 in this Big 5 bank stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T)
On Sept. 17, Katharine Stevenson, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $536,000 in shares of this bank stock. She acquired 4,900 shares at a cost per share of $109.52, increasing her portfolio’s position to 21,252 shares.
Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (MDF-T)
On Sept. 19, chairman Gilles Laporte bought 10,000 shares at a price per share of $6.92, lifting his account’s holdings to 105,500 shares.
**
Listed below are two energy stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE-T)
Between Sept. 10 and Sept. 19, Kevin Olson, who has been on the company’s board of directors since 2018, sold a total of 950,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $2.11, leaving 361,228 shares in his account. Proceeds from the sales, not including trading fees, exceeded $2-million.
Additionally, on Sept. 6, Mr. Olson sold 136,000 shares at a price per share of $1.75 for an account in which he has control or direction over (GRO Capital), eliminating this account’s holdings.
Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET-T)
Between Sept. 13 and Sept. 16, Gerard Schut, vice-president – European operations, sold a total of 10,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $22.24, reducing his account balance to 53,364 shares. Proceeds from the sales, excluding commission fees, totaled over $222,000.