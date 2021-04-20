Tuesday’s Insider Report: Director invests over $500,000 in this stock on the cusp of a bullish ‘golden cross’

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Morguard Corp. (MRC-T)
On April 7, director Bruce Robertson invested $590,000 in shares of Morguard. He acquired 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $118 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (1741848 Ontario Inc.), increasing this particular account’s position to 10,500 shares.
The stock price has not yet recovered to pre-COVID levels.
Over the past month, the share price has been consolidating, or trading sideways, largely between $117 and $120. The stock is on the cusp of Golden Cross’ formation, a bullish chart pattern where a shorter-term moving average crosses above a longer-term moving average. In this case, the 50-day moving average is at $113.77 and the 200-day moving average is at $113.79.
Listed below are four stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T)
Between April 7-9, director Steve Laut divested a total of 15,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $38.72, trimming this specific account’s holdings to 2,255,360 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $580,000, not including commission charges.
Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T)
On April 8, director Gregory David exercised his options, receiving 12,000 shares at a cost per share of $6.295, and sold 12,000 shares at a price per share of $55.7394, after which this specific account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds totaled over $593,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
Evertz Technologies Ltd. (ET-T)
On April 8-9, chief technology officer Rakesh Patel sold a total of 30,000 shares at an average per share of roughly $15.325 reducing this particular account’s holdings to 246,900 shares. Proceeds from the sales nearly $460,000, excluding trading fees.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. (FC-T)
In a relatively small transaction, chief financial officer Boris Baril sold 5,000 shares at a price per share of $13.95 on April 14, eliminating his position from this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled roughly $70,000, not including commission charges.
