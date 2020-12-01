Tuesday’s Insider Report: Director invests over US$7-million in this Canadian large-cap dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a dividend stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Open Text Corp. (OTEX-T)
Between Nov. 20-25, director Michael Slaunwhite invested over Us$7.6-million in shares of Open Text. He purchased a total of 175,752 shares at an average cost per share of approximately Us$43.26 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Fast River Holdings Ltd.).
Listed below are three securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI-T)
On Nov. 25, director Mario Szotlender divested 80,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $8.15, leaving 171,700 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $652,000, excluding commission charges.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR-UN-T)
On Nov. 23, chief financial officer Larry Froom sold 27,159 units at a price per unit of $14.30, leaving 24,590 units in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $388,000, not including trading fees.
Previously, we reported the following trade.
On Nov. 16, trustee Rob Dickson divested 23,628 units at a price per unit of $13.2569. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $313,000, excluding commission charges.
Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR-T)
On Nov. 23-24, director Ali Hedayat sold a total of 7,500 shares at an average price per share of roughly $77.73, leaving 12,500 shares in this particular account. Proceeds totaled $583,000, excluding trading fees.
On Nov. 19, Vicente Tome, head of legal. U.S. & LAC for Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes brands, divested 2,233 shares at a price per share of US$59 with 5,330 shares remaining in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded US$131,000.
