Tuesday’s Insider Report: Director tops up his investment in this stock that’s rallied 42% in 2019

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
AltaGas Ltd. (ALA-T)
On Nov. 26 and Nov. 27, Allan Edgeworth, who sits on the board of directors, bought a total of 7,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $19.93, lifting his account balance to 39,896 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $139,000.
Previously, we reported that Mr. Edgeworth invested over $608,000 in shares of the company. On Nov. 1, he acquired 32,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $19.02.
Year-to-date, the share price has rallied 42 per cent. The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 8 cents per share or 96 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 4.9 per cent.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.
B2Gold Corp. (BTO-T)
On Nov. 26, Roger Richer, executive vice-president, general counsel and secretary, exercised his options, receiving a total of 200,000 shares at a cost per share of $1.12, and sold 200,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $4.73 with 1,350,000 shares remaining in his account. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, exceeded $722,000.
CCL Industries Inc. (CCL-B-T)
On Nov. 26, Jim Sellors, senior vice-president – Asia Pacific, sold 9,460 shares at an average price per share of approximately $57.87, trimming his portfolio’s position to 81,490 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, totaled over $547,000.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH-T)
Between Nov. 6 and Nov. 27, Andrew Barnard, president of Fairfax Insurance Group, sold a total of 1,250 shares at an average price per share of roughly US$452.96, reducing his account’s holdings to 49,173 shares. Proceeds from the sales, excluding commission charges, exceeded US$566,000.