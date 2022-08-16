Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW-T)

Between Aug. 3-11, director Charles Pellerin acquired a total of 133,500 shares at an average price per share of roughly $4.56 for an account in which he has control or direction over (9162-2803 QC Inc.), lifting this specific account’s holdings to 333,500 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $608,000.

Previously, we reported that between July 29 - Aug 2, Chetan Mehta, who sits on the board of directors, invested nearly $118,000 in shares of Calfrac. He acquired a total of 25,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $4.72, initiating a position in this particular account.

Year-to-date, the share price is up 8 per cent. According to Refinitiv, the stock has an average target price of $6.67, implying the share price has 47-per-cent upside potential. The company is covered by six analysts, of which five analysts have neutral recommendations and one analyst has a “sector outperform”recommendation. Individual target prices are: $5.50, two at $6, $7, $7.50 and $8.

Cascades Inc. (CAS-T)

On Aug. 5, chief supply chain and information officer Dominic Doré bought 11,650 shares at a cost per share of $8.57, after which this specific account held 35,353 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled approximately $100,000.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T)

On Aug. 4, executive vice-president, corporate services and chief legal officer Sean Finn sold 1,255 shares at a price per share of $162.35, trimming this particular account’s position to 20,893 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $203,000, excluding trading fees.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA-T)

On Aug. 5, vice-president, finance and chief financial officer and corporate secretary Ross Andreachuk divested 50,000 shares at a price per share of $10.45, after which this specific account held 105,054 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $522,000, not including commission charges.

