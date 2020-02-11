Tuesday’s Insider Report: Directors are scooping up these two dividend stocks

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX-T)
On Jan. 31, Ian Baskerville, who sits on the board of directors, acquired a total of 50,400 shares at a price per share of $5.30 for four accounts. The cost of these purchases exceeded $267,000.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 14 cents per share, or 56 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of approximately 10 per cent.
Methanex Corp. (MX-T)
On Feb. 5, Paul Dobson acquired 3,000 shares at a price per share of US$34.54, initiating a position in this particular account. The cost of this investment exceeded US$103,000. Mr. Dobson has been a director since 2019.
Last week, we reported the following trade: On Jan. 31, Margaret Walker, who sits on the board of directors, invested approximately US$260,000 in shares of Methanex. She purchased 8,000 shares at a price per share of US$32.49, raising this account’s holdings to 9,500 shares.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 36 US cents per share, or US$1.44 per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of over 4 per cent.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Aurina Pharamceuticals Inc. (AUP-T)
On Jan. 28, Brad Dickerson, general manager – Americas and global commercial lead, exercised his options, receiving 63,194 shares at a cost per share of $4.21, and sold 63,194 shares at a price per share of US$18.52, leaving 4,000 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, totaled over $1.2-million.
Real Matters Inc. (REAL-T)
Between Feb. 3 and Feb. 6, Kevin Walton, executive vice-president – corporate development, sold a total of 167,400 shares (144,150 shares in his personal trading account and 23,250 shares in his RRSP) at undisclosed prices. However, between these dates, the share price traded at a low of $13.88 and a high of $14.43. Based on the lowest trading price of $13.88, proceeds from the sales, excluding trading fees, totaled over $2.3-million. After these transactions, both of these particular accounts did not hold any shares.