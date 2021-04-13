Tuesday’s Insider Report: Directors cash out over $10-million from these two stocks

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE-T)
On April 5, chief financial officer Peter Scott invested $144,000 in shares of Obsidian Energy. He acquired 75,000 shares at a cost per share of $1.92, initiating a position in this specific account.
Mr. Scott joined the company in December 2019.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP-T)
On March 30, president and chief executive officer Randall MacEwen exercised his options, receiving 33,078 shares at a cost per share of U.S. $3.06, and sold 33,078 shares at a price per share of U.S. $22.33. Net proceeds exceeded U.S. $637,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
In addition, Mr. MacEwen divested 46,427 shares that day in the public market at a price per share of Cdn. $27.35, after which this specific account held 248,979 shares. Proceeds from this transaction totaled over Cdn. $1.2-million, excluding trading fees.
Canfor Corp. (CFP-T)
Between April 5 and 9, Barbara Hislop, who sits on the board of directors, sold a total of 359,800 shares at an average price per share of approximately $29.42, reducing this particular account’s holdings to 709,861 shares. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $10.5-million, excluding commission charges.
Endeavour Mining Corp. (EDV-T)
On March 31, director David Mimran sold 602,600 shares at a price per share of $25.2624, eliminating his position in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $15-million, not including commission charges.
In a different account in which he has control or direction over (Tablo Corporation), Mr. Mimran holds over 15-million shares of Endeavour Mining.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.