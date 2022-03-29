Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Erdene Resource Development Corp. (ERD-T)

On March 10, billionaire businessman Eric Sprott, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, invested over $3.5-million in shares of Erdene. He purchased 8,694,500 shares at a price per share of 41 cents for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2176423 Ontario Ltd.), increasing this particular account’s position to 42,027,833 shares.

**

Listed below are four securities that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX-T)

On March 17, chief financial officer Graham Shuttleworth divested 100,000 shares at a price per share of US$24.10, trimming this particular account’s position to 616,535 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over US$2.4-million, excluding commission charges.

Previously, we reported the following trade.

On March 10, Kevin Thomson, senior executive vice-president – strategic matters, divested 100,000 shares at a price per share of $31.24 (Canadian), leaving 167,055 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $3.1-million, not including trading fees.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC-T)

On March 15, president of Salix Pharmaceuticals Bob Spurr sold 4,846 shares at a price per share of US $22.20 with 26,212 shares remaining in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded US $107,000, not including trading fees.

Salix is a subsidiary of Bausch.

Capital Power Corp. (CPX-T)

On March 21, senior vice-president of operations Bryan DeNeve exercised his options, receiving 20,081 shares at a cost per share of $24.47, and sold 20,081 shares at an average price per share of roughly $41.70, eliminating his position in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $346,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

H&R REIT (HR.UN-T)

On March 17, executive vice-president – finance Cheryl Fried divested 10,000 units at a price per unit of $13.2301, eliminating her position in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $132,000, not including trading fees.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.