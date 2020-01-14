Tuesday’s Insider Report: Executive cashes out over $6-million from this high-flying dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Transcontinental Inc. (TCL-A-T)
In a relatively small transaction on Jan. 7, chief financial officer Donald LeCavalier invested over $43,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 2,750 shares at a cost per share of $15.7973, taking this account’s holdings up to 6,600 shares.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.
Clarke Inc. (CKI-T)
Between Jan. 2 and Jan. 6, president and chief executive officer Michael Rapps sold a total of 19,500 shares at an average price per share of approximately $12.60 with 100,000 shares remaining in this account. Proceeds from the sales, excluding commission charges, exceeded $245,000.
Finning International Inc. (FTT-T)
On Jan. 7, management executive Sebastian Guridi divested 4,000 shares at a price per share of $25.39 with 6,019 shares remaining in this account. Proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, totaled over $101,000.
Quebecor Inc. (QBR-B-T)
On Jan. 6 and Jan. 7, Jean-François Pruneau sold a total of 203,100 shares at an average price per share of approximately $33.09, leaving 297,500 shares in this account. Proceeds from the sales, not including trading fees, totaled over $6.7-million.
Mr. Pruneau is the president and chief executive officer of Videotron, a subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 11.25 cents per share. The share price is currently trading near a record closing high.