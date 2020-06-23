 Skip to main content
Inside the Market

Tuesday’s Insider Report: Executives accumulate shares in these three dividend stocks

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three dividend stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Enerplus Corp. (ERF-T)

On June 17, chief operating officer Wade Hutchings invested over U.S. $149,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 50,000 shares at a price per share of U.S. $2.9852, increasing this account’s position to 177,000 shares.

Mr. Hutchings joined Enerplus in Feb. 2020. Previously, he was the senior vice-president – exploration and production at Devon Energy Corporation. Prior to that, he worked at Marathon Oil Company for 17 years.

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (LNF-T)

On June 15 and June 16, vice-chairman and the company’s former president and chief executive officer Terry Leon bought a total of 11,900 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $12.82 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Terrimar), raising this particular account’s position to 202,650 shares. The cost of these investments, not including commission charges, totaled over $152,000.

Norbord Inc. (OSB-T)

On June 8, Alan McMeekin, senior vice-president – Europe, invested over $123,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 4,000 shares at a price per share of $30.84, boosting this account’s holdings to 11,000 shares.

Listed below is a stock that has had selling activity reported by an insider.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG-T)

On June 11, David Prins, vice-president operations - Brucejack Mine, exercised his options, receiving 100,000 shares at a cost per share of $6.75, and sold 100,000 shares at a price per share of $12.0732 with 27,352 shares remaining in this account. Net proceeds, excluding commission charges, totaled over $532,000.

