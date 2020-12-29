Tuesday’s Insider Report: Executives are selling this fuel cell tech stock that’s tripled in 2020

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.
Listed below is a security that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (KMP-UN-T)
Between Dec. 2 and Dec. 23, trustee Manfred Walt acquired a total of 11,000 units at an average cost per unit of roughly $17.109 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Walt & Co.), increasing this particular account’s holdings to 31,979 units. The cost of these purchases exceeded $188,000.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP-T)
Between Dec. 18 and Dec. 22, chief financial officer Tony Guglielmin sold a total of 16,718 shares at an average price per share of roughly $27.551. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $460,000, excluding trading fees.
Between Dec. 17 and Dec. 22, corporate secretary Kerry Hillier divested a total of 6,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $26.98. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $161,000, not including commission charges.
Year-to-date, the share price is up over 200 per cent.
Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV-T)
On Dec. 23, chair Lawrence Haber sold 94,800 shares at a price per share of $2.24 for an account in which he has control or direction over. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $212,000, not including commission charges.
Mr. Haber is also the company’s former president and chief executive officer.
Laurentian Bank (LB-T)
On Dec. 17, interim president and chief executive officer Stéphane Therrien divested 5,621 shares at an average price per share of approximately $32.005. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $179,000, excluding trading fees.
