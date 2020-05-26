Tuesday’s Insider Report: Executives sell shares after this stock soars to a record high

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.
Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Dundee Corp. (DC-A-T)
Between May 19 and May 22, director Murray Sinclair invested over $527,000 in shares of Dundee. He acquired a total of 450,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $1.17 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Earlston Investments Corp.).
Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T)
On May 14 and May 15, director Claude Lamoureux acquired a total of 6,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $16.39, increasing this account’s position to 30,000 shares. The cost of these purchases, not including trading fees, totaled over $98,000.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI-UN-T)
On May 19, president and chief operating officer Jonathan Gitlin bought 7,000 units at a price per unit of $14.30 for an account in which he has control or direction over. The cost of this investment, excluding commission charges, totaled approximately $100,000.
**
Listed below is a security that has had selling activity reported by insiders.
Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL-T)
The share price closed at a record higher earlier this month. Several executives were sellers in the market on the stock’s recent price strength.
On May 19, president, chief executive officer and director Mark Hornick exercised his options, receiving 369,415 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $15.38, and sold 350,000 shares at a price per share of $32.50, with 504,801 shares remaining in this particular account.
On May 15, chairman David Williams sold 20,000 shares at a price per share of $33.42 for an account in which he has control or direction over, eliminating the position in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale, not including commission charges, totaled over $668,000.
On May 15, Don Bird, executive vice-president – global retail sales and marketing, sold 9,000 shares at a price per share of $33.50 reducing this account’s holdings to 15,882 shares. Proceeds from the sale, excluding trading charges, exceeded $301,000.