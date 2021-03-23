Tuesday’s Insider Report: Former Bank of Canada deputy governor is a buyer of this stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN-T)
On March 12, director Guy de Selliers invested $420,000 in shares of Ivanhoe. He purchased 60,000 shares at a cost per share of $7 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Okeburn Corp Limited), increasing this particular account’s holdings to 970,000 shares.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP-T)
On March 12, chief technology officer Kevin Colbow exercised his options, receiving 20,000 shares at a cost per share of $2.98, and sold 20,000 shares at a price per share of $30.64, after which this specific account held 55,361 shares. Proceeds totaled over $553,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA-T)
Between March 2-17, director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold a total of 56,300 shares at an average price per share of approximately $14.24 with 264,900 shares remaining in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $801,000, not including trading fees.
**
The following bank stock has had mixed trading with both recent buying and selling activity reported by insiders.
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T)
On March 17, president and chief executive officer Brian Porter exercised his options, receiving 78,628 shares at a cost per share of $63.98, and sold 78,628 shares at a price per share of $79.19. Net proceeds totaled just under $1.2-million, not including any associated transaction fees. After these transactions, this specific account held 133,475 shares.
Previously, Mr. Porter exercised his options on March 1, receiving 147,776 shares at a cost per share of $60.67, and sold 147,776 shares at a price per share of $75.29. Net proceeds exceeded $2.1-million, not including any associated transaction charges.
On March 16, director Lynn Patterson bought 6,295 shares at a cost per share of $78.60, lifting this specific account’s position to 10,385 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $494,000.
Ms. Patterson is the former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada, a position she held between 2014 and 2019.
