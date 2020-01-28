Tuesday’s Insider Report: Former Dragons’ Den star is buying this stock that’s up 18% in 2020

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Maxim Power Corp. (MXG-T)
On Jan. 21, vice-chairman Brett Wilson purchased 155,000 shares in the public market at a price per share of $1.85. The cost of this investment exceeded $286,000.
Mr. Wilson is a former panelist on the CBC television program Dragons’ Den.
Year-to-date, the share price is up 18 per cent.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD-B-T)
On Jan. 24, director Réal Plourde divested 12,000 shares at a price per share of $44.4096 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Fondation Ariane Riou et Réal Plourde), trimming this account’s holdings to 330,000 shares. Proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, totaled over $532,000.
CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T)
On Jan. 24, Sheila Murray, who sits on the board of directors, sold 25,000 shares at a price per share of $23.1895, reducing this account’s holdings to 50,047 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, exceeded $579,000.
Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK-T)
Between Jan. 9 and Jan. 20, chief operating officer Don Njegovan exercised his options, receiving a total of 400,000 shares at a cost per share of $1.08, and sold 400,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $3.79, leaving 100,312 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, totaled over $1-million.
Previously, we reported that between Jan. 2 and Jan. 17, president, chief executive officer and director John Burzynski divested a total of 121,500 shares at an average price per share of approximately $3.95, trimming this account’s position to 1,329,100 shares. Proceeds from the sales, excluding commission charges, exceeded $480,000.