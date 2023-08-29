Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a dividend stock that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by a major shareholder.

Saputo Inc. (SAP-T)

On Aug. 15, Lino Saputo, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, bought 213,564 shares at a price per share of $27.96 for an account in which he has control or direction over (La Fondation Mirella & Lino Saputo), after which this particular account held 4 million shares. The cost of this investment totaled nearly $6 million, not including trading fees.

In 1954, Mr. Saputo and his family founded this dairy giant in Montreal, which now has operations worldwide.

On Aug. 10, management announced a 2.8-per-cent dividend increase, lifting the quarterly dividend to 18.5 cents per share from 18 cents per share, equating to a current annualized yield of 2.6 per cent.

**

The following three stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Cameco Corp. (CCO-T)

On Aug. 21, senior vice-president and chief corporate officer Alice Wong exercised her options, receiving 98,800 shares at a cost per share of $16.38, and sold 98,800 shares at a price per share of $48.64, after which this particular account held 80,270 shares. Net proceeds exceeded $3.1-million, excluding any associated transaction charges.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU-T)

Between Aug. 3-21, vice-president - legal Mitch Shier exercised his options, receiving a total of 37,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $10.91, and sold 37,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $32.15, leaving 42,285 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $785,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ-T)

On Aug. 14, James Manzi, who sits on the board of directors, sold 5,000 shares at a price per share of U.S. $49.8157, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 4,500 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded U.S. $249,000, excluding commission charges.

