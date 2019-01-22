Tuesday’s Insider Report: In reaction to a rally, CEO and CFO cash out over $3-million in this stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV-T)

In a relatively small transaction, on Jan. 8, chairman Ronald McIntosh bought 15,000 shares at a price per share of $2.28, lifting his account’s holdings to 82,786 shares.

Between Jan. 4 and Jan. 7, director Paul Haggis invested over $113,000 in shares of the company. He purchased a total of 50,835 shares at an average price per share of approximately $2.23, initiating a portfolio position.

DHX Media Ltd. (DHX-T)

On Jan. 11, Eric Ellenbogen, who sits on the board of directors, invested nearly $100,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 50,000 shares at a price per share of $1.8196, initiating a portfolio position.

Between Jan. 3 and Jan. 11, fellow director Jonathan Whitcher acquired a total of 33,750 shares at an average price per share of approximately U.S.$1.78, increasing his account balance to 1,132,178 shares.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

**

Listed below are two securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO-T)

Several C-suite executives were recent sellers in the public market. The share price has rallied sharply over the past few months briefly topping $4 at the beginning of 2019 from below $3 at the start of Oct. 2018.

On Jan. 9, president, chief executive officer and director Clive Johnson exercised his options and divested the corresponding number of shares received (600,000) at a price per share of $3.85 with 6,074,343 shares remaining in his account. Proceeds from the sale amounted to over $2.3-million.

On Jan. 9, vice-president of operations Dale Craig exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (150,000) at a price per share of $3.84 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Paloduro Investments Inc.). The account’s remaining balance stood at 81,660 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $576,000.

Story continues below advertisement

On Jan. 8, chief financial officer Mike Cinnamond exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (300,000) at an average price per share of approximately $3.83, leaving 94,731 shares in his portfolio. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $1.1-million.

Over two days, on Jan. 8 and Jan. 9, vice-president of investor relations Ian MacLean exercised his options on sold the corresponding number of shares received (200,000) at an average price per share of approximately $3.83, leaving 879,445 shares in his account. Proceeds from the sales totaled $765,000.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS-T)

On Jan. 7, Scott Cameron, president – Greater China, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (59,211) at an average price per share of approximately $59.99, eliminating his portfolio’s position. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $3.5-million.