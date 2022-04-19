Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Skeena Resources Ltd. (SKE-T)

Between April 5-11, Wilhelm Zours, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, invested over $637,000 in shares of Skeena. He purchased a total of 47,500 shares at an average price per share of approximately $13.42 for an account tin which he has indirect ownership (DELPHI Unternehmensberatung AG), increasing this specific account’s holdings to 4,438,020 shares.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. (WTE-T)

In recent weeks, billionaire businessman Jimmy Pattison has invested over $25-million in shares of Westshore.

Between April 6-14, Mr. Pattison, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, acquired a total of 218,012 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $33.36 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Great Pacific Financial Services Ltd.), increasing this particular account’s position to 4,073,689 shares. The cost of these purchases totaled over $7.2-million.

Previously, we reported that on March 28 Mr. Pattison acquired 558,800 shares at a cost per share of $33.056 for the same account. The cost of this investment exceeded $18-million.

Westshore pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 30 cents per share or $1.20 per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of approximately 3.3 per cent.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO-T)

On April 6 and 7, executive chairman Christopher Noel Dunn sold a total of 80,000 shares at an undisclosed price per share. Using a conservative estimate, if the shares were traded at the lows of each day ($17.90 on April 6 and $17.96 on April 7), proceeds from the sales would total over $1.4-million, excluding trading fees. After these trades, this particular account held 2,190,744 shares.

Toumaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T)

On April 8, Drew Tumbach, vice-president of land and contracts, divested 11,479 shares at a price per share of $60.05 with 773,482 shares remaining in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $689,000, not including commission fees.

