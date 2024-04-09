Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Dream Office REIT (D.UN-T)

On April 5, largest shareholder Artis REIT (AX-UN-T), with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, purchased 26,900 units at a price per unit of $18.7887, lifting the holdings in this particular account to 2,064,441 units. The cost of this investment exceeded $505,000.

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CKG-T)

On April 5, Eric Sprott, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, invested over $244,000 in shares of this company. He acquired 100,000 shares at a cost per share of $2.4447 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2176423 Ontario Ltd.), after which this specific account held 8,858,399 shares.

Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG-T)

Between March 6 and April 5, Mr. Sprott, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, completed 10 trades. He acquired a total of 611,700 shares at an average price per share of approximately $2.42 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2176423 Ontario Ltd.), increasing the holdings in this particular account to 30,007,804 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $1.4-million.

**

The following stock has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by multiple insiders.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU-T)

On April 1, three management executives traded shares in the public market.

Vice-president of midstream and marketing Phil Tahmazian exercised his options, receiving 28,000 shares at a cost per share of $7.28, and sold 28,000 shares at a price per share of $27.5268. Net proceeds exceeded $566,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

Vice-president of Grande Prairie region Joerg Wittenberg exercised his options, receiving a total of 14,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $7.31, and sold 14,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $27.62. Net proceeds exceeded $284,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

Executive vice-president of operations Blake Reid exercised his options, receiving 13,000 shares at a cost per share of $7.28, and sold 13,000 shares at a price per share of $27.75. Net proceeds exceeded $266,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

