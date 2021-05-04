Tuesday’s Insider Report: Major shareholder is buying this little-known stock that’s rallied 279% in 2021

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Centr Brands Corp. (CNTR-CN)
On April 26, David Lyall, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, invested over $200,000 in shares of Centr Brands. He acquired 100,000 shares at a cost per share of $2.0575.
Year-to-date, the share price of this micro-cap stock has skyrocketed, rising 279 per cent year-to-date to $2.20 from 58 cents.
The company manufactures and retails sparkling, low-calorie cannabidiol-infused drinks in the United States under the brand name CENTR.
On April 29, the company released its third-quarter 2021 financial results (fiscal year-end is May 31).
Chairman and chief executive officer Joseph Meehan said, “CENTR again demonstrated increasingly strong sales momentum in Q3 [third-quarter]. We completely sold out of CENTR and were unable to produce more during Q3′s first six weeks, due to the global aluminum can shortage caused by COVID-19. As of today, we have purchased millions and secured future millions of additional aluminum cans so that everyone will Find Your CENTR anytime they want. Add to that the new distribution partnership we announced last week with SouthernGlazer’s Wine & Spirits and new products like CENTR on tap, we are prepared for further significant sales growth.”
Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA-T)
On April 28, director Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien invested over $300,000 in shares of Seabridge with the purchase of 15,000 shares, increasing this particular account’s position to 118,765 shares.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE-X)
Between April 23-26, director Tobias Ebel sold a total of 1,092,700 shares at an average price per share of approximately $3.71, reducing this particular account’s position to 187,500 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $4-million, not including trading fees.
Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP-X)
On April 28, Alan Brimacombe, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, sold 250,000 shares at a price per share of $4.60, trimming this specific account’s position to 19,324,300 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $1.1-million.
