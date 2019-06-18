Tuesday’s Insider Report: Million dollar trades in two dividend stocks

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent insider buying activity.
North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA-T)
On June 4, lead director Bryan Pinney invested over $72,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $14.50 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, initiating a portfolio position.
TransAlta Corp. (TA-T)
In a relatively small transaction, on June 12, Todd Stack, managing director- corporate controller, purchased 3,000 shares at a cost per share of $8.568, increasing his account’s holdings to 5,813 shares.
On June 10, Bryan Pinney, who sits on the board of directors, acquired 10,000 shares at a price per share of $8.51 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, initiating a portfolio position.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
goeasy Ltd. (GSY-T)
Between June 5 and June 7, executive chairman and the company’s former president and chief executive officer David Ingram sold a total of 30,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $50.06, reducing his account balance to 448,701 shares. Proceeds from the sale, excluding brokerage fees, totaled approximately $1.5-million.
Pason Systems Inc. (PSI-T)
On June 12, chair of the board James Hill sold 100,000 shares at a price per share of $18.7292 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (J.D.Hill Investments), trimming the account’s holdings to 8,891,480 shares. Proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, exceeded $1.8-million.