Tuesday’s Insider Report: Multiple executives sell this stock as it approaches a multi-year high

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T)
On June 26, Rob Fairchild, executive vice-president – sales and engineering, invested over US$75,000 in shares of Martinrea. He purchased 9,800 shares at an average cost per share of roughly US$7.75, taking this account’s holdings up to 38,750 shares.
Saputo Inc. (SAP-T)
On June 29, Richard Wallace, president and chief operating officer – dairy division (Australia), acquired 3,520 shares at a price per share of $32.86, boosting this particular account’s position to 4,018 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $115,000.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP-T)
Between June 26 and July 4, president and chief executive officer Randall MacEwen sold a total of 100,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $19.72, reducing this particular account’s position to 313,110 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, totaled nearly $2-million.
Kinross Gold Corp. (K-T)
Multiple insiders have been sellers in the market.
On June 30, executive vice-president and chief technical officer Paul Tomory divested 40,000 shares at a price per share of $9.78. Proceeds from the sale, not including trading charges, exceeded $391,000. At month end, this account held 86,129 shares.
On June 29-30, Mike van Akkooi, senior vice-president – government relations, sold a total of 14,652 shares at an average price per share of roughly $9.61, leaving 1,125 shares in this particular account. Proceeds totaled over $140,000.
Between June 25-29, John Sims, senior vice-president – geology and brownfields exploration, sold a total of 15,035 shares at an average price per share of approximately $9.07 with 18,181 shares remaining in this account. Proceeds totaled over $136,000, not including commission charges.
On June 24, Hélène Timpano, senior vice-president – operations, sold 11,000 shares at a price per share of $9.18, after which this account held 85,949 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $100,000, excluding trading fees.
Previously, we reported that on June 22, Nathan Longenecker, senior vice-president, legal and general counsel, sold 25,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$6.83, leaving 18,648 shares in this particular account. Proceeds totaled over US$170,000, excluding trading fees.
