Tuesday’s Insider Report: Multiple executives take profits as this dividend stock trades near a record high

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Dundee Corp. (DC-A-T)
Between July 24 and Aug 5, director Murray Sinclair invested over $288,000 in shares of Dundee. He purchased a total of 208,900 shares at an average price per share of approximately $1.39 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Earlston Investments Corp.), raising this account’s position to 1,564,800 shares.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL-T)
On Aug. 4, director Ingrid Hibbard divested 1,992 shares at a price per share of $73.20 for an account in which she has control or direction over (Ingamar Explorations Limited), leaving 8,000 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $145,000, not including commission fees.
Real Matters Inc. (REAL-T)
On Aug. 4-5, director Bill Holland sold a total of 270,766 shares at an average price per share of approximately $31.56 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Eastwood Capital Corp.), reducing this account’s holdings to 1,500,000 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $8.5-million, not including commission charges.
Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH-T)
With the share price trading near a record high, multiple insiders have been taking profits off the table.
Between July 31 and Aug. 5, executive vice-president and chief information officer Mike Cuddy sold a total of 13,905 shares at an average price per share of roughly $72.77, leaving 83,599 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $1-million, excluding trading charges.
On Aug. 4, David Malinauskas, president of CIMCO Refrigeration (an operating division of the company), exercised his options, receiving 9,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $38.39, and sold 9,000 shares at a price per share of $73.15 with 2,070 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $312,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
On July 31, executive vice-president and the company’s former chief financial officer Paul Jewer exercised his options, receiving 20,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $38.22, and sold 20,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $73.03. Net proceeds totaled over $696,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
Toromont pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 31 cents per share or $1.24 per share yearly.
