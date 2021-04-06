Tuesday’s Insider Report: Multiple insiders are buyers of this oversold stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by several insiders.
Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T)
On March 30, executive vice-president of propulsion systems Alfredo Alonso bought 8,850 shares at a cost per share of US$9.72, raising this particular account’s position to 31,236 shares. The cost of this investment totaled over US$86,000.
Between March 22-31, director Ed Waitzer invested over $257,000 (Canadian) in shares of Martinrea. He acquired a total of 20,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $12.87 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Waitzer Professional Corporation), after which this specific account held 30,000 shares.
On March 16, executive vice-president of metallics business unit Larry Paine acquired 7,200 shares at a cost per share of $14.11, lifting this specific account’s holdings to 37,553 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled over $101,000.
Previously, we reported that executive chairman Rob Wildeboer acquired 11,700 shares at a price per share of $13.82 on March 9, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 525,000 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $161,000.
Year-to-date, the share price is down over 12 per cent. In late March, the stock dipped into oversold territory.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
iA Financial Corporation Inc. (IAG-T)
On March 24, president and chief executive officer Denis Ricard exercised his options, receiving 6,000 shares at a cost per share of $26.03, and sold 6,000 shares at a price per share of $69.50, after which this specific account held 42,000 shares. Net proceeds exceeded $260,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
On March 29, executive vice-president of client and employee experience Jean-François Boulet exercised his options, receiving 12,500 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $52.05, and sold 12,500 shares at an average price per share of approximately $69.41, leaving 263 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $216,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.
Kinross Gold Corp. (K-T)
On March 31, executive vice-president and chief technical officer Paul Tomory sold 15,000 shares at a price per share of $8.38, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 124,626 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $125,000, excluding commission charges.
Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF-T)
On March 25-26, vice-president – legal and secretary John Cooney divested a total of 3,000 shares at a price per share of $23.25, leaving 2,805 shares in this specific account. Proceeds totaled nearly $70,000, not including trading fees.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.